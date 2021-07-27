Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 964 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,588,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.5% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 24,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,049,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 61.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $153.78 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,440 shares of company stock worth $86,744,705. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

