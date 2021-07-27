Bamco Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 49.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTEM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 119,382 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

