Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BANC. Stephens assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.56.

NYSE BANC opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $903.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.83. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,200 shares of company stock valued at $643,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.