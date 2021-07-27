Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

BOH stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.10. The stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,992. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,612. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

