Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 32,077 Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of Bolt Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,906,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $436.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.58 and a quick ratio of 22.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOLT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

