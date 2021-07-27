Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 160.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,457 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JETS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2,410.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 473,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.07. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

