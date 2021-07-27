Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Orion Energy Systems worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OESX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OESX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.47. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

