Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 98.92, a current ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

