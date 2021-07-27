Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,713 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Stratasys worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.