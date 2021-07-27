Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,499 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 17,494.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9,392.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

CVGI opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $307.29 million, a P/E ratio of -66.64, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.60. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $245.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

