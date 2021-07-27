BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet cut BankFinancial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of BankFinancial stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. BankFinancial has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13.

In related news, Director Debra Zukonik acquired 3,650 shares of BankFinancial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 93,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the first quarter worth about $728,000. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the first quarter worth about $580,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 46.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the first quarter worth about $187,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

