Barclays (BCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Barclays to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, analysts expect Barclays to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BCS opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

