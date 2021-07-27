Barclays PLC Acquires 4,299 Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,056,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 831.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHMI opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.24. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

