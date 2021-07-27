Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Plumas Bancorp worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 99.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLBC opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.65. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 33.77%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Plumas Bancorp Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

