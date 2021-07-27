Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 159.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 112.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.09. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,158.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

