Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Quad/Graphics worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

In related news, CEO J Joel Quadracci purchased 35,300 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,232.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $203.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.13.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.