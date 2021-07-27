Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 159.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $264.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

