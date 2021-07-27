Barclays PLC Invests $94,000 in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

FLL opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $282.08 million, a P/E ratio of 413.50 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

