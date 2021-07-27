Barclays PLC Purchases 3,092 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 159.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Weyco Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEYS. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 1st quarter worth $919,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEYS opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $219.55 million, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Weyco Group Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

