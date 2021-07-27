Barclays PLC Takes $124,000 Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $77,966.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 146,523 shares of company stock worth $2,286,450. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

