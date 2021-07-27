Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTDPY shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

