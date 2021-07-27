Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Basf Se (ETR:BAS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €67.30 ($79.18). Basf shares last traded at €67.02 ($78.85), with a volume of 1,486,785 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAS shares. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.80 ($92.71).

The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion and a PE ratio of -271.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

