Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

BODY traded up 0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 10.29. 1,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,833. Beachbody has a 12 month low of 7.19 and a 12 month high of 18.20.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

