Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.33.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

