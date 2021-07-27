Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in State Street by 11.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,798,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in State Street by 155.2% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 511,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,951,000 after purchasing an additional 310,896 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

STT stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

