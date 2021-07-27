Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 119.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.66. 60,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,725,974. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 146.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

