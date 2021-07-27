Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,095 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

FIS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

