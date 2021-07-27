Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,803 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,785 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALNY traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.75. 483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,499. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $184.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.