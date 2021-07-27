Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 39,211 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,211 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 598,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 55,696 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Allegion by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Allegion by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 105,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.11.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion stock opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.