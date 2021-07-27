BeatzCoin Market Cap Achieves $1.27 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $34.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 119.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000072 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00087766 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

