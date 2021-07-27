Beazley (LON:BEZ) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 410 ($5.36).

BEZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 435 ($5.68).

Beazley stock opened at GBX 393.80 ($5.15) on Friday. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 446.40 ($5.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -67.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 326.26.

In other news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

