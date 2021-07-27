Beazley (LON:BEZ) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 416.89 ($5.45).

BEZ stock opened at GBX 392.80 ($5.13) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.72. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 447.40 ($5.85). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 326.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84.

In other news, insider David Roberts acquired 16,777 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

