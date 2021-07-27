BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $274.63

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $274.63, but opened at $258.01. BeiGene shares last traded at $262.87, with a volume of 2,986 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The business had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $162,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,553,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,899,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,876 shares of company stock valued at $29,530,110. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after purchasing an additional 522,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after acquiring an additional 428,521 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,548,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 888.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 131,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 104,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

