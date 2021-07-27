Benefitfocus (BNFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Benefitfocus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.87.
About Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.