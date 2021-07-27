Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) a $14.48 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price objective on Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.74.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.