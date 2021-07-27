Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bankinter from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bankinter to a buy rating and set a $5.06 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.13.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.48. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

