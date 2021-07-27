Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.44.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46. Berry has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. On average, analysts expect that Berry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Berry’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Berry by 44.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

