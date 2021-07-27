Bintex Futures Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45,513.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $89,608.71 and $45,513.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00036670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00103467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00129670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,932.56 or 0.99857616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.37 or 0.00817531 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.