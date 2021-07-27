Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Update

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 9,800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of BIOIF stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Biome Grow has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.

Biome Grow Company Profile

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

