BioVie’s (BIVI) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioVie from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58. BioVie has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $210.56 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIVI. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

