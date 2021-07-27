Bird Construction Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

BDT stock opened at C$8.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$458.26 million and a PE ratio of 9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$5.92 and a 52-week high of C$9.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.06.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDT. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.69.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.