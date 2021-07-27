Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Shares of BTGGF stock remained flat at $$38.00 during trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483. Bitcoin Group has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.32.

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

