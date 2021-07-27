Black Hills Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.565 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Black Hills has raised its dividend payment by 19.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.06. 205,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

