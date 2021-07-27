Blackbaud (BLKB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Blackbaud to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Blackbaud to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $259,627.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,176.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

