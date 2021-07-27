BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BB stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.26. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

