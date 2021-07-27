BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 184.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,772 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $25,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 28.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,006,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $567,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,189,501.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,897 shares of company stock worth $12,315,274 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.57. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

