BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in BlackRock by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $9.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $862.05. 8,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,497. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $920.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $875.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

