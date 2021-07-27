BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Holdings Trimmed by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.24% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 32.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUJ opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

