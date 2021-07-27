Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,300 shares, an increase of 2,558.9% from the June 30th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

