Blackstone Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter worth $128,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at $491,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMIIU opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

